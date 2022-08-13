Head to Head Survey: Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH)

Jefferson Security Bank (OTCMKTS:JFWV – Get Rating) and Avidbank (OTCMKTS:AVBH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Jefferson Security Bank and Avidbank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jefferson Security Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank 0 0 1 0 3.00

Avidbank has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.29%. Given Avidbank’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Avidbank is more favorable than Jefferson Security Bank.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A N/A Avidbank 22.73% N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.8% of Avidbank shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Jefferson Security Bank has a beta of 0.28, suggesting that its share price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its share price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Jefferson Security Bank and Avidbank’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jefferson Security Bank N/A N/A $3.60 million $12.38 7.34 Avidbank $60.20 million 2.16 $12.26 million $2.48 8.40

Avidbank has higher revenue and earnings than Jefferson Security Bank. Jefferson Security Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Avidbank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Avidbank beats Jefferson Security Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jefferson Security Bank

Jefferson Security Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, agricultural and commercial businesses, local government entities, and non-profit organizations. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, overdraft protection, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes personal and vehicle, mortgage, construction, commercial, and home equity loans. The company also offers ATM, online and mobile banking, bill pay, paperless statements, cash management, remote deposit capture, merchant, and credit and debit card services. It serves customers through its main office, four full-service retail banking offices, and one drive-thru banking office located in Jefferson and Berkeley counties, West Virginia; and Washington County, Maryland. Jefferson Security Bank was founded in 1869 and is headquartered in Shepherdstown, West Virginia.

About Avidbank

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Avidbank that provides financial products and services to small and middle-market businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Santa Clara, San Mateo, and San Francisco counties. It offers business and personal deposit products, such as checking, money market, and savings accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal lending products include secured and unsecured lines of credit, home equity lines of credit, remodel and new home construction loans, and term loans; corporate banking comprises working capital lines of credit, equipment loans, acquisition financing, shareholder buyouts, ESOP loans, and owner-occupied real estate loans; and commercial real estate lending, such as permanent loans and bridge financing products. In addition, it offers construction lending products, including land acquisition loans, pre-development loans, construction spec SFD, owner-occupied SFD, condominiums, subdivision, unsecured business lines, real estate bridge loans, and RLOC – real estate secured loans. Further, the company provides various financing solutions, such as structured finance, venture lending, asset-based lending, and sponsor finance. Additionally, it offers various services, such as automated clearing house payments and collections, bill pay, wire transfer, lockbox, merchant, remote deposit capture, ATM/debit cards, credit cards, business courier, cash management, and notary services. Furthermore, the company offers online and mobile banking services. Avidbank Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

