Head to Head Survey: Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD)

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX – Get Rating) and Applied Blockchain (OTCMKTS:APLD – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, valuation, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Yandex has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Blockchain has a beta of 5.29, suggesting that its stock price is 429% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Yandex and Applied Blockchain’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yandex -2.62% 3.44% 1.85% Applied Blockchain N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yandex $4.79 billion 1.40 -$197.40 million ($0.46) -41.17 Applied Blockchain N/A N/A -$570,000.00 N/A N/A

This table compares Yandex and Applied Blockchain’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Applied Blockchain has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Yandex.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.8% of Yandex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.7% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by institutional investors. 27.5% of Applied Blockchain shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Yandex and Applied Blockchain, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yandex 0 0 3 0 3.00 Applied Blockchain 0 0 6 0 3.00

Yandex presently has a consensus price target of $86.00, suggesting a potential upside of 354.07%. Applied Blockchain has a consensus price target of $8.17, suggesting a potential upside of 274.62%. Given Yandex’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Yandex is more favorable than Applied Blockchain.

About Yandex

Yandex N.V., a technology company, builds intelligent products and services powered by machine learning and other technologies to help consumers and businesses navigate the online and offline world. The company operates through Search and Portal, Taxi, Yandex.Market, Media Services, Classifieds, and Other Business Units and Initiatives segments. It provides locally relevant search and information services. The company also develops on-demand transportation, delivery, and navigation services and products, as well as operates in the e-commerce, online entertainment, and cloud computing markets to address the needs of customers in Russia and various international markets. In addition, it operates Yandex.Plus, a subscription loyalty program; offers fintech instruments, such as payment and financial services; and advertising services. Further, the company operates classifieds platforms for the sale of used and new cars, motorcycles, commercial vehicles, and spare parts; and sale and rental of apartments, houses, and commercial property for private individuals, developers, and realtors, as well as a long-term apartment rental platform to manage pre-contract rental processes and subsequent administration of the payments. Additionally, it operates Yandex Zen, a social infotainment platform that brings together content creators and users; and Yandex Cloud, a cloud platform that provides infrastructure, storage, machine learning, and development tools to build and enhance cutting-edge digital services and applications for B2B customers and individual developers. The company was founded in 1989 and is based in Schiphol, the Netherlands.

About Applied Blockchain

Applied Blockchain, Inc. engages in crypto mining and co-hosting operations. The company was formerly known as Applied Science Products, Inc. and changed its name to Applied Blockchain, Inc. in April 2021. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

