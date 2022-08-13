Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.
PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.
Healthpeak Properties Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.
Healthpeak Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.
About Healthpeak Properties
Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.
See Also
