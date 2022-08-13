Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share

Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Healthpeak Properties in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.43 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Healthpeak Properties’ current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Healthpeak Properties’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.78 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS.

PEAK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $32.50 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America lowered Healthpeak Properties from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup upgraded Healthpeak Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.09.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Healthpeak Properties has a 52 week low of $23.23 and a 52 week high of $36.85.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,334,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 286,200 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 136,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 63.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 2.6% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 24,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,329,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,053,000 after buying an additional 257,528 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 292.69%.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Medical Office and Senior Housing, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

