Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT) Short Interest Up 192.7% in July

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,600 shares, a growth of 192.7% from the July 15th total of 59,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,350,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Helius Medical Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HSDT opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.72. Helius Medical Technologies has a one year low of $0.45 and a one year high of $15.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.24 and its 200-day moving average is $2.45.

Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Helius Medical Technologies had a negative net margin of 3,043.95% and a negative return on equity of 240.53%. The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.65) EPS. Research analysts expect that Helius Medical Technologies will post -4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Helius Medical Technologies

About Helius Medical Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSDT. AIGH Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Helius Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,298,000. Kepos Capital LP grew its holdings in Helius Medical Technologies by 296.4% during the 4th quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 100,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Helius Medical Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,000. 29.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc, a neurotechnology company, focuses on developing, licensing, and acquiring non-invasive technologies for the treatment of symptoms caused by neurological disease or trauma. Its product, Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), is a non-surgical medical device intended for use as a short term treatment of gait deficit due to symptoms from multiple sclerosis and balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury, as well as to be used in conjunction with supervised therapeutic exercise.

