Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.44

Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $11.44 and traded as high as $12.13. Heritage Commerce shares last traded at $12.08, with a volume of 136,204 shares.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Heritage Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $732.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

In other news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total value of $51,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total transaction of $28,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 78.9% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 10,151 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 16.9% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 84,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 12,172 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 885,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,466,000 after purchasing an additional 54,205 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 12,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 210,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after buying an additional 95,484 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

