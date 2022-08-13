HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPKEW) Shares Up 6.8%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $12.55. 6,767 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 12% from the average session volume of 7,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.75.

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 6.8 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HighPeak Energy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HighPeak Energy stock. Syntal Capital Partners LLC raised its position in HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPKEW – Get Rating) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 696,686 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 276,354 shares during the quarter. HighPeak Energy comprises about 3.3% of Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Syntal Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in HighPeak Energy were worth $8,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

