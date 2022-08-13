Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.
Hill International Stock Down 1.7 %
HIL stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.
Hill International Company Profile
Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.
