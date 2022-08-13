Hill International (NYSE:HIL) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Hill International Stock Down 1.7 %

HIL stock opened at $1.76 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. The company has a market cap of $100.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -176.00 and a beta of 1.69. Hill International has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $2.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Get Hill International alerts:

Hill International (NYSE:HIL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The business services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $102.24 million for the quarter. Hill International had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 5.34%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hill International

Hill International Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tieton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hill International by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 2,568,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,008,000 after buying an additional 248,754 shares in the last quarter. Kokino LLC acquired a new stake in Hill International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hill International in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its position in Hill International by 2.4% in the second quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 2,959,314 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after acquiring an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hill International during the 2nd quarter worth $49,000. 66.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Hill International, Inc provides project and construction management, and other consulting services primarily for buildings, transportation, environmental, energy, and industrial markets. The company offers program management, project management, construction management, project management oversight, troubled project turnaround, staff augmentation, project labor agreement consulting, commissioning, estimating and cost management, and labor compliance and facilities management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hill International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hill International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.