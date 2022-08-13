Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. (NYSE:HGV – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.25.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HGV. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Hilton Grand Vacations from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Hilton Grand Vacations from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st.

Shares of NYSE:HGV opened at $44.96 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $56.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.70 and a beta of 2.00.

Hilton Grand Vacations ( NYSE:HGV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.21). Hilton Grand Vacations had a return on equity of 15.70% and a net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $948.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $951.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hilton Grand Vacations will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,909,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,141,000 after purchasing an additional 22,835 shares during the period. CAS Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. CAS Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,727,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,663,000 after buying an additional 1,727,165 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,421,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,491,000 after purchasing an additional 797,831 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,130,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,810,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Hilton Grand Vacations by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,747,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,887,000 after acquiring an additional 60,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals and vacation ownership interests; manages resorts and clubs; operates points-based vacation clubs and resort amenities; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

