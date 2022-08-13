H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Receives C$16.61 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$16.61.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HR.UN shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$18.00 price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.25 to C$16.50 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares cut their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$15.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.25 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

In related news, Director Ronald C. Rutman bought 20,000 shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.75 per share, with a total value of C$254,932.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,551,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$19,769,976.60.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

About H&R Real Estate Investment Trust

TSE:HR.UN opened at C$13.90 on Wednesday. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$11.68 and a one year high of C$17.27. The company has a market cap of C$3.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$12.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

