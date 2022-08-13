Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Stock Holdings Increased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) by 486.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $65,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUN. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 58.6% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $312,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Huntsman by 42.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,023 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $380,000. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUN. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Huntsman from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Huntsman from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.23.

Huntsman Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of Huntsman stock opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.20. The company has a market cap of $6.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.17, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Huntsman Co. has a 1 year low of $24.09 and a 1 year high of $41.65.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Huntsman had a net margin of 13.45% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.63%.

Huntsman Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyols, thermoplastic polyurethane, propylene oxide, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.