Hut 8 Mining Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 38,913 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 136% compared to the typical daily volume of 16,487 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 13th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $19.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 18.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUT opened at $3.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. The company has a market cap of $626.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.73 and a beta of 4.64. The company has a quick ratio of 20.13, a current ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Hut 8 Mining has a 12-month low of $1.27 and a 12-month high of $16.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $42.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.37 million. Hut 8 Mining had a positive return on equity of 4.99% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. On average, research analysts expect that Hut 8 Mining will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 29,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Hut 8 Mining by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.28% of the company’s stock.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in North America. The company engages in industrial scale bitcoin mining operations. It also owns and operates 38 BlockBoxes in Drumheller, Alberta; and 51 BlockBoxes in Medicine Hat, Alberta. Hut 8 Mining Corp. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

