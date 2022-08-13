i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV) Price Target Raised to $34.00 at BTIG Research

i3 Verticals (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by BTIG Research from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

i3 Verticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ IIIV opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.55. i3 Verticals has a twelve month low of $17.80 and a twelve month high of $30.26. The company has a market capitalization of $822.55 million, a PE ratio of -38.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Insider Transactions at i3 Verticals

Institutional Investors Weigh In On i3 Verticals

In other news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total value of $57,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 215.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in i3 Verticals by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Scissortail Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in i3 Verticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 65.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About i3 Verticals

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

