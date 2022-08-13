IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $738,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank grew its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 18.5% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Stock Down 0.1 %

IDEXX Laboratories stock opened at $396.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.15, a PEG ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.50 and a fifty-two week high of $695.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $369.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $440.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. Barclays reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Bank of America downgraded IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $550.00 to $470.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.38.

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.