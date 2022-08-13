Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Credit Suisse Group

Imperial Oil (NYSE:IMO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

IMO opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $29.15 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Imperial Oil has a 52-week low of $23.94 and a 52-week high of $57.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.90.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

