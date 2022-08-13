India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 162,484 shares.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.59.

India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IGC. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in India Globalization Capital by 310.7% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,661,393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256,867 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of India Globalization Capital by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 125,026 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 28,125 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in India Globalization Capital by 66.3% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 104,011 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 41,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in India Globalization Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.

