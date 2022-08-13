India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of India Globalization Capital, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.60. India Globalization Capital shares last traded at $0.59, with a volume of 162,484 shares.
The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.59.
India Globalization Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:IGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 22nd. The construction company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter. India Globalization Capital had a negative return on equity of 60.05% and a negative net margin of 3,009.96%.
India Globalization Capital, Inc purchases and resells physical infrastructure commodities. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Life Sciences. The company rents heavy construction equipment, including motor grader and rollers; and undertakes highway construction contracts. It also develops cannabinoid-based products and therapies, such as hemp-based tinctures to treat anxiety, and enhance the lifestyle of patients suffering from Alzheimer's under the Hyalolex brand name; CBD based tinctures, capsules, and topical analgesic creams to treat pain under the Holief brand name; CBD powered beauty and skincare products under the Herbo brand name; and CBD infused beverages under the Sunday Seltzer brand.
