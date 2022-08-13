Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Receives $9.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.86.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on INFN. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Monday, May 16th. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Infinera from $12.50 to $11.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Infinera from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

In other news, Director George Andrew Riedel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,341.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director George Andrew Riedel acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $52,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 82,451 shares in the company, valued at $435,341.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Heard acquired 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.72 per share, with a total value of $37,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 608,740 shares in the company, valued at $3,481,992.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. Shay Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $89,000. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Infinera has a 1 year low of $4.67 and a 1 year high of $9.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $357.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.62 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 33.09%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Infinera will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

