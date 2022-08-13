Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO) Receives $5.75 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on INO. Oppenheimer cut shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock.

In other Inovio Pharmaceuticals news, Director David B. Weiner sold 11,875 shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.66, for a total value of $31,587.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 892,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,374,382.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INO. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 74,797 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,362 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,567 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 27,793 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,845 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 4,897 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 57,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 5,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.63 on Wednesday. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $1.38 and a 12-month high of $9.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $602.38 million, a PE ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.67.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.18). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 94.19% and a negative net margin of 16,775.78%. The business had revenue of $0.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.52 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.39) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 187.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

