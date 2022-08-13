Inpixon (INPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 15th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Inpixon (NASDAQ:INPX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. Inpixon had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 415.77%. The firm had revenue of $5.23 million for the quarter.

Shares of INPX stock opened at $0.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.24. Inpixon has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.57.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Inpixon stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Inpixon ( NASDAQ:INPX Get Rating ) by 102.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 307,433 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 155,733 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.19% of Inpixon worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.14% of the company’s stock.

Inpixon, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions and technologies worldwide. The company operated through three segments: Indoor Intelligence, Saves, and Shoom. The Indoor Intelligence segment offers smart office app provide a frictionless work environment; executive briefing centers, an omni-channel software platform provides a virtual briefing platform allowing organizations to offer a personalized experience for in-office, remote, and hybrid meetings; events, offers a mobile first and virtual event platform to connect remote and in person audiences in a fully branded, end to end event experience; inpixon mapping solution which provides users with the tools to add intelligence to complex indoor spaces; augmented reality and 3D allow businesses to scan a space and attach AR content persistently to any position; analytics and insights, a cloud-based analytics platform allows data from multiple sensors and data sources to be visualized for action by the operator; and on-device positioning solution enables a smartphone's precise location to be displayed to a user in a mobile app.

