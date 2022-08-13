Insider Buying: Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL) CEO Acquires $286,580.49 in Stock

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) CEO Scott L. Bok purchased 32,529 shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $8.81 per share, with a total value of $286,580.49. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,448,999 shares in the company, valued at $12,765,681.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Greenhill & Co., Inc. stock opened at $8.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $160.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27 and a beta of 0.95. Greenhill & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. (NYSE:GHL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.41). Greenhill & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 23.08% and a net margin of 6.35%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Greenhill & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. Greenhill & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

GHL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $16.50 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Greenhill & Co., Inc. from $14.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Greenhill & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenhill & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHL. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $186,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 720,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,917,000 after acquiring an additional 18,359 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 86.4% in the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 417,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Management Corp VA lifted its stake in shares of Greenhill & Co., Inc. by 16.4% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,314,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,338,000 after purchasing an additional 185,270 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.30% of the company’s stock.

About Greenhill & Co., Inc.

Greenhill & Co, Inc, an independent investment bank, provides financial and strategic advisory services to corporations, partnerships, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. The company offers advisory services related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, financings, private capital raising, and other similar transactions.

