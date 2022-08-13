Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 (NASDAQ:INTEW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, a growth of 175.0% from the July 15th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Integral Acquisition Co. 1 Stock Performance

Shares of INTEW stock opened at $0.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.15. Integral Acquisition Co. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.63.

About Integral Acquisition Co. 1

Integral Acquisition Corporation 1 intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to target a business combination with a technology-oriented company in Australia and/or New Zealand.

