Inter Parfums, Inc. to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Inter Parfums in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.24. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $3.26 per share.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $244.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.78 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 13.43%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Shares of Inter Parfums stock opened at $82.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.30 and a 200-day moving average of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 1.00. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,686,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,932 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Inter Parfums by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,386 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Inter Parfums by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 894,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,373,000 after purchasing an additional 163,448 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in Inter Parfums by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 635,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,435,000 after purchasing an additional 85,962 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Inter Parfums by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 22,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Russell Greenberg sold 9,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $732,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $609,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 44.20% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 64.10%.

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

