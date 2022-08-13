International Personal Finance (LON:IPF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $97.01

International Personal Finance plc (LON:IPF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.01 ($1.17) and traded as high as GBX 114.65 ($1.39). International Personal Finance shares last traded at GBX 111 ($1.34), with a volume of 119,807 shares.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of International Personal Finance in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 84.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 97.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.58. The stock has a market capitalization of £247.03 million and a P/E ratio of 528.57.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a GBX 2.70 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. International Personal Finance’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

In other news, insider Gary Thompson purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 84 ($1.01) per share, for a total transaction of £25,200 ($30,449.49).

International Personal Finance Company Profile

International Personal Finance plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer credit in Europe and Mexico. The company offers home credit products, such as money transfer loans direct to bank account, cash and microbusiness loans, home, medical and life insurances, and repayments services. It also offers digital business services comprising of instalment loans and repayment schedules, credit line products, and mobile wallet payments.

