Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors purchased 6,989 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 141% compared to the typical volume of 2,900 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $32.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Get AST SpaceMobile alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.84% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile Stock Up 7.0 %

NASDAQ:ASTS opened at $11.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of -19.71 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 11.83 and a current ratio of 11.91. AST SpaceMobile has a 52-week low of $4.84 and a 52-week high of $13.21.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 214.60% and a negative return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AST SpaceMobile Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AST SpaceMobile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AST SpaceMobile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.