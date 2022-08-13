IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 239,805 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of IQVIA worth $55,446,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IQV. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $509,423,000. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of IQVIA in the fourth quarter worth about $166,276,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 1,061.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 598,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,094,000 after acquiring an additional 547,089 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 2,730.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 313,398 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $88,422,000 after acquiring an additional 302,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,476,928 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $341,480,000 after buying an additional 237,341 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Guggenheim upped their price objective on IQVIA to $246.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $274.44.

Shares of IQV stock opened at $245.81 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.94 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.38 EPS for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

