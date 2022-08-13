iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Stock Holdings Increased by Retirement Income Solutions Inc

Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 113,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises about 5.2% of Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Retirement Income Solutions Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $18,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IWD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 141.3% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 130.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 103,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,383,000 after buying an additional 58,558 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,093,000. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

NYSEARCA IWD opened at $160.25 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $139.96 and a 52-week high of $171.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $149.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.37.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

