Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €66.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €66.00 ($67.35) price target on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on BOSS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €68.00 ($69.39) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.40 ($67.76) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Warburg Research set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €64.00 ($65.31) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($63.27) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Hugo Boss Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Hugo Boss stock opened at €58.14 ($59.33) on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.13, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.34. Hugo Boss has a one year low of €42.05 ($42.91) and a one year high of €59.98 ($61.20). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €53.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of €52.44.

Hugo Boss Company Profile

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

