Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Scout24 (ETR:G24) a €71.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €71.00 ($72.45) target price on Scout24 (ETR:G24 – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on G24. Berenberg Bank set a €70.00 ($71.43) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on shares of Scout24 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €72.00 ($73.47) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €73.00 ($74.49) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, UBS Group set a €69.00 ($70.41) price objective on shares of Scout24 in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Get Scout24 alerts:

Scout24 Stock Down 0.5 %

ETR:G24 opened at €57.40 ($58.57) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €54.11 and its 200-day moving average price is €54.61. Scout24 has a 1-year low of €46.90 ($47.86) and a 1-year high of €73.08 ($74.57). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Scout24 Company Profile

Scout24 SE operates ImmoScout24, a digital platform for the residential and commercial real estate sectors in Germany and internationally. The company offers Realtor Lead Engine and Immoverkauf24 products for selling real estate; Mortgage Lead Engine, a product to finance real estate; FLOWFACT and Propstack, a CRM software solution for real estate agents; and TenantPlus+ provides rental properties.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Scout24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scout24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.