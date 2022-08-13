Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:OFC)

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.58 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.59. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Corporate Office Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.63 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.80.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Trading Up 1.3 %

Corporate Office Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust stock opened at $27.83 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average is $26.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.02%.

Insider Transactions at Corporate Office Properties Trust

In related news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corporate Office Properties Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC raised its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 8,556 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 1.7% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 29,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $834,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.6% during the second quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 13,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the last quarter.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

Further Reading

