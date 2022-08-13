Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hanger, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanger in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanger’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.

NYSE HNGR opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Hanger has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Hanger by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 26,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 74,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 21,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Hanger by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. 93.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.

