Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Hanger, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:HNGR)

Hanger, Inc. (NYSE:HNGR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hanger in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.09. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $18.75 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hanger’s current full-year earnings is $1.14 per share.
NYSE HNGR opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Hanger has a twelve month low of $13.42 and a twelve month high of $23.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $725.55 million, a PE ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.97.
Hanger, Inc provides orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Patient Care and Products & Services. The Patient Care segment owns and operates Hanger clinic, which specializes in the design, fabrication, and delivery of custom O&P devices through patient care clinics and satellite locations; and offers payor network contracting services to other O&P providers.
