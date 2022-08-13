Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Carvana in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Colantuoni now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.52) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.72). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Carvana’s current full-year earnings is ($7.33) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Carvana’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.40) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($8.17) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($1.20) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($3.38) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.01) EPS.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($2.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.75) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 115.22% and a negative net margin of 4.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share.

Carvana Trading Up 3.9 %

Several other research firms have also commented on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Carvana from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carvana from $65.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Carvana from $80.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on Carvana from $100.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.76.

Shares of CVNA opened at $52.10 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. Carvana has a twelve month low of $19.45 and a twelve month high of $364.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.85 and a beta of 2.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Daniel J. Gill purchased 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director J Danforth Quayle bought 18,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.14 per share, for a total transaction of $733,875.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $489,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 94,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.77 per share, with a total value of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,197,008 shares of company stock worth $47,538,049. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carvana

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVNA. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 77.7% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 4,211,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,087,000 after buying an additional 1,841,141 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 10,901,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,159,000 after buying an additional 1,418,746 shares during the last quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 17.5% during the first quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 8,531,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,017,684,000 after buying an additional 1,268,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 33.3% during the first quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 5,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $596,450,000 after buying an additional 1,250,000 shares during the last quarter.

About Carvana

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

