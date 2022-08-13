Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Allbirds, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Allbirds in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Helgans now expects that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.14). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Allbirds from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Allbirds Price Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The stock has a market cap of $775.14 million and a P/E ratio of -7.62. Allbirds has a 1-year low of $3.64 and a 1-year high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative net margin of 25.09% and a negative return on equity of 23.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Allbirds news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allbirds

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 72.0% in the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Needham Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% in the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Allbirds by 1,692.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 810,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 765,072 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allbirds in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

