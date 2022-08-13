Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Ford Motor’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:F)

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Ford Motor in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Houchois now expects that the auto manufacturer will post earnings of $2.04 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.91. The consensus estimate for Ford Motor’s current full-year earnings is $2.05 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ford Motor’s FY2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

NYSE:F opened at $16.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.77 and a 200-day moving average of $14.91. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. Ford Motor has a one year low of $10.61 and a one year high of $25.87.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

In other news, insider Ashwani Kumar Galhotra sold 25,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.41, for a total value of $321,319.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 511,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,349,018.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of F. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Ford Motor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,228,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 92,267 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,916,000 after purchasing an additional 5,705 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in Ford Motor by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 37,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 7,741 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Ford Motor by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 30,385 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $631,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV lifted its position in Ford Motor by 252.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,620,302 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,659 shares during the period. 52.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

