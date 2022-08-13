Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI) Receives $67.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $67.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on JCI. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

NYSE JCI opened at $58.05 on Wednesday. Johnson Controls International has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $81.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.45 and its 200-day moving average is $58.17. The company has a market capitalization of $39.99 billion, a PE ratio of 38.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.18.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 21st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.96%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 17,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,373,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,695,000 after purchasing an additional 17,670 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC boosted its stake in Johnson Controls International by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 3,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

