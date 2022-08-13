JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give MorphoSys (ETR:MOR) a €32.50 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €32.50 ($33.16) price target on MorphoSys (ETR:MOR – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on MOR. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €24.00 ($24.49) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €65.00 ($66.33) price target on shares of MorphoSys in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €30.00 ($30.61) price objective on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get MorphoSys alerts:

MorphoSys Trading Up 0.4 %

ETR MOR opened at €23.15 ($23.62) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $790.54 million and a P/E ratio of -1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €20.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of €22.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.51, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 2.71. MorphoSys has a one year low of €16.45 ($16.79) and a one year high of €51.60 ($52.65).

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MorphoSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MorphoSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.