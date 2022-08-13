K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL) Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.45 Per Share

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Leede Jones Gab reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of K-Bro Linen in a report issued on Tuesday, August 9th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.86. The consensus estimate for K-Bro Linen’s current full-year earnings is $1.76 per share.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on KBL. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark decreased their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$43.00.

K-Bro Linen Stock Up 2.2 %

TSE:KBL opened at C$33.15 on Thursday. K-Bro Linen has a one year low of C$29.60 and a one year high of C$42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of C$355.24 million and a PE ratio of 53.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$32.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.85.

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$61.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$59.16 million.

K-Bro Linen Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, July 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. K-Bro Linen’s payout ratio is 193.55%.

Insider Activity at K-Bro Linen

In other K-Bro Linen news, Senior Officer Ryo Utahara sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.80, for a total transaction of C$26,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$89,609.60.

K-Bro Linen Company Profile

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

