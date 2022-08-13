K92 Mining (TSE:KNT) PT Raised to C$12.80

K92 Mining (TSE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Eight Capital’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 50.59% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of K92 Mining in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.01.

K92 Mining Stock Up 3.2 %

TSE:KNT opened at C$8.50 on Thursday. K92 Mining has a 52 week low of C$5.75 and a 52 week high of C$10.52. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.97 billion and a PE ratio of 36.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$8.13 and a 200-day moving average of C$8.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.32.

About K92 Mining

K92 Mining ( TSE:KNT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08. The business had revenue of C$66.39 million during the quarter. Analysts predict that K92 Mining will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 862 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province of Papua New Guinea.

