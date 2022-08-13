Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.81. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 80,478 shares.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure
Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.
