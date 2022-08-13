Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure (NYSE:KMF) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.96

Shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:KMF – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.96 and traded as high as $8.81. Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure shares last traded at $8.79, with a volume of 80,478 shares.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.96.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 5th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.28%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

About Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KMF. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 77.9% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,953 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth about $115,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,459 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,480 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,630 shares during the period.

Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure, Inc is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund primarily invests in companies in the midstream/energy sector consisting of Midstream MLPs, Midstream Companies, Other MLPs and Other Energy companies.

