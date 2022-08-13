KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $66.16

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSF – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $66.16 and traded as low as $53.78. KBC Group shares last traded at $55.98, with a volume of 780 shares traded.
KBC Group Trading Up 3.0 %
The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.16.
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on KBC Group (KBCSF)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.