Kentucky Retirement Systems Acquires 793 Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems’ holdings in Invesco were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 103.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,339 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Price Performance

NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. Invesco Ltd. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.44.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $23.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Invesco from $26.00 to $22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

