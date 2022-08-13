Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Acquires 568 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,216 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 568 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in DXC Technology by 141.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 753 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in DXC Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXC Technology stock opened at $26.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.43. DXC Technology has a 52 week low of $25.07 and a 52 week high of $41.91.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 3.42%. DXC Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on DXC Technology from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.92.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering, consulting, and data analytics solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

