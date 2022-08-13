Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CPB. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Campbell Soup in the fourth quarter worth $16,130,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 64.4% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 925,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,701,000 after buying an additional 362,607 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 612.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 392,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,056,000 after buying an additional 337,412 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,509,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,078,000 after buying an additional 310,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Campbell Soup by 169.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 490,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,317,000 after buying an additional 308,575 shares during the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Price Performance

CPB opened at $49.94 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.40. Campbell Soup has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $51.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.07% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 47.28%.

Insider Transactions at Campbell Soup

In other news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,470.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 32,194 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total transaction of $1,601,651.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,463,470.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Adam G. Ciongoli sold 17,924 shares of Campbell Soup stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total value of $896,379.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,497,249.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,563 shares of company stock worth $3,612,348. Insiders own 35.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Campbell Soup to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Campbell Soup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.10.

About Campbell Soup

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.