Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Boosts Stock Position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Invesco were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 45,473,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,182,320,000 after buying an additional 8,718,084 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,085,466 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $393,307,000 after buying an additional 255,634 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Invesco by 24.8% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,844,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $180,586,000 after buying an additional 1,557,829 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco by 36.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,099,792 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,398,000 after buying an additional 1,367,996 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco by 96.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,945,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,799,000 after buying an additional 1,448,814 shares during the period. 67.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Invesco from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $21.50 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Invesco Price Performance

In related news, major shareholder Mm Asset Management Holding Ll bought 827,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $13,307,647.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,504,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,294,516,042.32. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of IVZ opened at $19.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.31, a current ratio of 4.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Invesco Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.20 and a twelve month high of $27.03. The company has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.20). Invesco had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 19.67%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Invesco Ltd. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.33%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

