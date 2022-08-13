Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 179 Shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,107 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 805 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Wynn Resorts

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $134,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $589,292.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Wynn Resorts Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on WYNN. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $123.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on Wynn Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. UBS Group set a $67.00 price target on Wynn Resorts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $87.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Wynn Resorts from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.19.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $68.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $60.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.96. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 52 week low of $50.20 and a 52 week high of $107.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of -12.02 and a beta of 2.15.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The casino operator reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $908.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.84 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($1.12) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -3.58 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Profile

(Get Rating)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. Its Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,035 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 107,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Further Reading

