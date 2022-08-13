Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Buys 207 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRT. CWM LLC bought a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $858,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 10,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David W. Faeder bought 10,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $95.84 per share, with a total value of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,467.52. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FRT opened at $111.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $101.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12-month low of $92.02 and a 12-month high of $140.51.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.70%.

FRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $142.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust to $120.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $143.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $129.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

