Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $201,000 Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its stake in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,619 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Mohawk Industries by 309.4% in the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 4th quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.
MHK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.92.
Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.15 billion. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 8.39% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 14.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).
