Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $260,000 Stock Holdings in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 80.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.54.

Insider Transactions at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of Pinnacle West Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total value of $259,058.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PNW opened at $77.32 on Friday. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $81.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $974.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

