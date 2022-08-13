Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Has $276,000 Stock Holdings in Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. (NYSE:CDAY – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,038 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Ceridian HCM were worth $276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CDAY. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 631.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Ceridian HCM by 65.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceridian HCM during the 1st quarter worth about $159,000.

Get Ceridian HCM alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CDAY. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Ceridian HCM from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ceridian HCM from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ceridian HCM has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.25.

Ceridian HCM Price Performance

Ceridian HCM Profile

Shares of Ceridian HCM stock opened at $69.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.04 and its 200 day moving average is $60.21. Ceridian HCM Holding Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.23 and a 1 year high of $130.37.

(Get Rating)

Ceridian HCM Holding Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a human capital management (HCM) software company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers Dayforce, a cloud HCM platform that provides human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, workforce management, and talent management functionality; and Powerpay, a cloud HR and payroll solution for the small business market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ceridian HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceridian HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.