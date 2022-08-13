Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 1,002 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,175 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $823,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,271,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 19,730 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newell Brands from $33.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.86.

Newell Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NWL opened at $21.08 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newell Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.12%.

Newell Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. It operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms products under the BRK, First Alert, Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.