Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 342 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 342 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 9,200.0% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital to $69.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $74.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.54.

Insider Activity at Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

In related news, SVP Barbara D. Lockwood sold 3,489 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $259,058.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PNW opened at $77.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.89. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.78 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.37.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.04. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 13.88% and a return on equity of 9.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is 70.25%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities.

