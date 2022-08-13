Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund Purchases 705 Shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Rollins were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Rollins by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Rollins by 376.4% in the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company.

Insider Activity at Rollins

Rollins Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,343,302,285.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Gary W. Rollins sold 325,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $12,215,816.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,805,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,278,014,840.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Lor Inc sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.73, for a total transaction of $18,865,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 221,131,786 shares in the company, valued at $8,343,302,285.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,521,732 shares of company stock worth $56,950,240. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $36.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 55.18 and a beta of 0.59. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.50 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.70%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

